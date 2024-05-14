Actor-turned-fashion designer, Luke Evans, has shared an inside look at his summer skincare routine, including how he achieves his signature glow, with The Independent.

The Hobbit star, who is currently spending time in Ibiza to launch BDXY's collaboration with Nobu Ibiza Bay, credits SPF 50 (even when it's cloudy), for keeping his skin protected.

He also recommends using an aloe vera, and an exfoliator multiple times a week, and making sure to drink lots of water every day.

Evans, who has a home in Ibiza, has previously admitted he loves Tom Ford's Bronzing Gel for keeping his tan topped up while staying safe in the sun.