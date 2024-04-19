Mark Zuckerberg sports chain as he announces Meta AI upgrade

Mark Zuckerberg sported a chain while announcing an upgrade to Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI).

The Facebook founder posted a video on his social media pages in which he said the company would be upgrading the AI with a new Llama 3 AI model that they are open-sourcing.

However, Zuckerberg’s new look was what caught the attention of his followers rather than the announcement.

An AI-generated image from the video, in which Zuckerberg also sported a full beard, circulated online after he posted the footage.