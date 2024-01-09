Martin Lewis issues urgent deadline warning to unmarried parents

Martin Lewis has discussed a vital February deadline to claim for backdated bereavement support payments.

Help was previously only available to people who were married or in a civil partnership, but a recent law change means co-habiting parents are eligible and can get backdated payments worth thousands of pounds.

“Last February a court ruling meant that if you are an unmarried, co-habiting parent who lost your partner since 2001, you should have been given bereavement support,” Mr Lewis explained.

“It is backdatable since 2001 until 8 February.”

Lewis added that someone recently contacted him to say they had received over £30,000.

He also urged people to do one thing as energy bills rise.