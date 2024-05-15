California governor defends Meghan and Harry after Archewell declared ‘delinquent’

California governor Gavin Newsom defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their Archewell foundation was listed as “delinquent” in the state.

The State of California Department of Justice gave a “delinquency notice” to Meghan and Prince Harry’s charity, warning that it had not completed the process for being on the “registry of charities and fundraisers” and could not carry out charitable activities.

An Archewell spokesperson said the foundation “Remains fully compliant and in good standing.”

“It was a technical paperwork issue that was wildly over-hyped,” Mr Newsom said.

On Tuesday, the charity was no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.