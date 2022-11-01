Duchess of Sussex shares her morning routine with Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the “morning rush” she goes through daily with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan said she makes breakfast for her children and husband, Prince Harry, every morning, as it’s the “best way” to start the day.

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast, she also revealed that one-year-old Lilibet has started walking.

While sharing about her experience becoming the mother to a daughter, the dutchess said she now “sees the world differently” and thinks about who Lilli will see as a role model.

