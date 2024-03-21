Top three phone security tips to avoid falling victim to cyberflashing

A women’s safety campaigner has shared her three top mobile phone safety tips to help prevent people from falling victim to cyberflashing.

Research from 2020 shows that 76 percent of girls aged between 12 and 18 have been sent unsolicited nude images of boys or men, while YouGov research found that four in ten women aged 18 to 34 had been sent similar sexual images.

Karen Whybro shared her three top three phone security tips when she appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (20 March).

Ms Whybro also urged anyone who had been a victim to report it to the social media platform and police.