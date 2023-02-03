Mother reveals she gave birth to ‘twins’ conceived just days apart

A new mother in California has revealed that she gave birth to two babies that were conceived just five days apart.

Odalis Martinez De La O fell pregnant with Lilo on the last day of her menstrual cycle, and then conceived Imelda days later.

This phenomenon is extremely rare and called "superfetation," and happened because two eggs were released instead of one.

The 26-year-old said she was "definitely shocked" but it was a "really great surprise."

“It’s good information to know about. I’m telling all my friends to be careful now,” she added.

