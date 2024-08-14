Spectacular Nasa timelapse shows aurora sunrise from ISS

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, was spectacularly captured on Wednesday 14 August from the International Space Station by Nasa astronaut Matthew Dominick.

Solar storms have persisted since the weekend, producing colourful auroras across the northern hemisphere.

The sun has shot out at least five strong solar flares since Saturday.

Its magnetic field is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making storms and aurora displays more frequent.

A stunning timelapse video also captured the Perseid meteor shower and Northern Lights from North Yorkshire earlier this week.