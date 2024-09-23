Olivia Munn filmed John Mulaney cuddling their newborn daughter after the couple welcomed their second child via surrogate on 14 September.

The couple announced the birth of Méi June Mulaney in social media posts on Sunday, 22 September.

"I love my little girl so much," Mulaney, said as he explained that his newborn daughter's name means "plum" in Chinese.

The birth comes after Munn was unable to become pregnant after receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Mulaney and Munn also welcomed a son in 2021.