Astronauts hold their own ‘Olympics’ from International Space Station

Astronauts on the International Space Station have wished athletes at the Olympics ‘good luck’ - by hosting their own zero-gravity version.

In a clip posted to social media, the Nasa employees pretended to lift weights, throw a discus, and perform gymnastics routine while floating around.

Sunita Williams even got to ‘pass the torch’, alongside Jeanette Epps, Mike Barratt, Tracy Caldwell Dyson, and Butch Wilmore.

“We can’t imagine how hard this must be, to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity”, Matthew Dominick said of the fun event.