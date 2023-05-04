Watch: Giant river otter knocks his birthday cake into water

A giant river otter celebrated his 12th birthday at Philadelphia Zoo with an “ice cake” filled with fish.

Footage shows Thor knocking his present into the water before tucking into the treat with friends.

“Happy 12th birthday to our giant river otter, Thor!” Philly Zoo wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

“His keepers threw him a birthday party complete with an ice cake filled with fish. As you can see, Thor, his sister Yeyuno and buddy Matteo know the best way to get the fish out - throwing the cake in the water!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.