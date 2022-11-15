Moment lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walk

A dog who went missing during a walk in Loughborough handed herself into the local police station.

This CCTV video shows the border collie, Rosie, walking into the station through the automatic doors and sitting down in the waiting area.

Leicestershire Police shared the footage on Facebook, where they said Rosie’s collar led them to her owner, who was delighted to be reunited with her.

They said the “lovely, clever dog” made “fast friends” with the officers, who fetched her water while she waited.

