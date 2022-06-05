The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his mother, the Queen, at the Platinum Party at the Palace jubilee celebration concert on Saturday (4 June).

Referring to the monarch as "mummy", Prince Charles thanked the Queen for her service.

"You laugh and cry with us. And most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years," Charles said in a speech to spectators.

The concert will be followed by the Platinum Jubilee Pageant carnival procession on the Mall on Sunday.

