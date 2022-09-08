Prince Charles sports kilt as he visits Scottish town’s landmarks

Prince Charles was seen sporting a traditional kilt during his recent visit to a Scottish town, where he took in its landmarks.

Charles donned Rothesay Hunting tartan as he toured the Lanark Auction Market southeast of Glasgow.

The prince also pet some Clydesdale horses and rode in a carriage during his time in Lanark.

Buckingham Palace made an announcement on Thursday that doctors were “concerned” for Queen Elizabeth II’s health, and that she was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

