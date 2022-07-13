Prince Harry and snowboarder Chloe Kim share mental health tips

Mental health is an "ongoing" process and not something to "fix", Prince Harry has said in a new film for his mental health startup.

The Duke of Sussex, who is the Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, discussed mental health tips for everyday life with Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim

Kim said that reminding herself that she is "doing her best" helps her stay mentally healthy.

“I have to pivot and find a solution to create a positive outcome", Kim said.

