Prince Harry recounts the moment King Charles told him his mother, Diana the Princess of Wales had died and the compassion he now feels for him.

Harry told ITV’s tom Bradbury: “Thinking back to when I was 12 years old, sitting in that sunken bed at Balmoral Castle, I took myself back to that moment.

“My father coming in, in his dressing gown and sharing that news with me.”

Harry added he now has “compassion” for Charles.

“As a parent having to sit with that for many, many hours, ringing up friends of his, trying to work out, ‘how the hell do I break this to my two sons?’,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.