Prince Harry says he was 'probably bigoted' before meeting Meghan

The Duke of Sussex has told US broadcaster CBS that he was “probably bigoted” before meeting Meghan Markle.

In an interview ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry reveals that he believes he was “naive” entering into a relationship with the now-Duchess of Sussex.

“I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan,” the prince told Anderson Cooper.

“I didn’t see what I now see.”

Sign up for our newsletters.