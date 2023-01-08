Prince Harry claims members of the royal family “live inside the tabloid bubble, rather than actual reality” during his ITV interview.

Discussing the beginning of his relationship with his now-wife Meghan, Harry brought up “stereotyping”.

The father of two told ITV’s Tom Bradbury: “American actress, divorced, biracial, there’s all different parts to that and what that can mean.

“But if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

