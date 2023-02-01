Bonnie Tyler presented with MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler was presented with an MBE by Prince William at a service inside Windsor Castle.

She was given the honour on Wednesday, 1 February, for her services to music.

The 71-year-old said it was “magnificent” to be given an MBE, adding she is a “very happy girl.”

The musician, best known for her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” says she will celebrate with a “slap-up meal” with family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.