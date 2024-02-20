Queen meets medical detection dogs as she calls for greater use in cancer diagnosis

The Queen met medical detection dogs on Tuesday (20 February) as she called for greater use of the “brilliant” animals which can diagnose conditions such as cancer or Covid-19.

Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House to mark the 15th anniversary of the charity Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) of which she is a patron.

Her Majesty said: “During Covid, they were completely brilliant. We did demonstrations at Paddington station and other places. Sadly, they weren’t used.

“Maybe in the future, if we have a pandemic or something, they could be used because they have proved how brilliant they are doing it.”

It comes as King Charles III receives regular treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.