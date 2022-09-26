Hundreds queue for hours as new Sheffield chip shop gives away portions for just 45p

Hundreds of people queued for hours along the streets of Sheffield after a fish and chip shop served up portions for just 45p on their opening day.

Mother Hubbard’s decided to give the special price to their first 1,000 customers at their new branch in the Yorkshire city - the price their meals sold for when their first shop opened in 1972.

With the standard price for the portion being £8.75, bargain-hunting customers happily stood in line for hours on Saturday, 24 September.

Tom, from Lowedges, said the deal was “amazing, especially with the cost of living at the moment.”

