Quidditch to be renamed ‘Quadball’ to distance it from JK Rowling

Quidditch has changed its name to Quadball in a bid to “distance” it from Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s anti-transgender comments in recent years.

The broomstick-based sport was introduced by the Harry Potter series, and has since expanded into a real-life version, boasting 600 teams in 40 countries.

Discussing the change on This Morning, Dermot O’Leary added that “we’re taking cancelling to a whole different level...cancelling a game that doesn’t exist.”

A guest on the show argued that those indulging in ‘fantasies’ should disassociate themselves with its creator.

