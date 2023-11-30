Bears chase cars on mountain road in Romania

Bears were seen chasing cars along Romania’s scenic Transfagarasan mountain road.

In an impressive video, several are seen dotted along the road, with one particularly adventurous bear following the passing vehicles.

Florian Comaneanu captured the footage on Friday 24 November.

The Transfagarasan, where the interaction happened, is a paved mountain road crossing the southern section of the Carpathian Mountains of Romania.

It was featured in a 2009 episode of Top Gear, with former host Jeremy Clarkson proclaiming it “the best road in the world”.