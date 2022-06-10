Roxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve

This week, we’re joined by Roxie Nafousi, a self-development coach, manifesting expert and author of the Sunday Times bestselling book: Manifesting: 7 steps to living your best life.

She describes how manifesting actually works and why practising it could transform your romantic life.

Roxie also opens up about her own journey to manifesting, revealing how she overcame addictions and bad habits to find inner peace and unconditional love with her son, Wolfe.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.