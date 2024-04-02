Sabrina Carpenter fronts 90s-inspired campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand

Sabrina Carpenter stars in new 90s-inspired campaign photos for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims.

The singer, 24, shared the images on Instagram on Monday, 1 April, showing her posing in a pink bedroom decorated with band posters.

The campaign appeared to get the seal of approval from Barry Keoghan, who wrote "Barbie emoji" and a fire symbol in the comments.

Carpenter joins stars such as Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, and Usher, who have all modelled for Kardashian's brand.

Of Carpenter's new campaign, the reality star, 43, said: "Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘It’ factor that really resonates with the next generation."