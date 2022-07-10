Midnight sale descends into chaos as hundreds stampede into shop

A midnight sale descended into chaos after crowds of shoppers swarmed a shopping mall in Southern India.

Hundreds of bargain hunters flooded the Kerala mall, resulting in a stampede.

Footage shows a sea of shoppers swarming into the shop before the shutters were completely raised in a desperate frenzy.

Mayhem quickly ensues as people clamber over each other, falling and even appearing to fight.

Some quickly attempt to turn back and flee the store but are trapped by the oncoming stampede.

Onlooking security guards appear powerless to control the volume of people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.