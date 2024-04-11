Independent TV
Sam Taylor-Johnson criticises ‘abusive’ trolls questioning marriage to husband Aaron
Sam Taylor-Johnson has declared those who criticise her age gap with husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson as "abusive" trolls.
The director, 57, first met her now-husband when he was aged 18 and she directed him in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy.
Sam told The Guardian that their 23-year age gap “never” comes up in their marriage.
"We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?” she added.
Criticising online abuse she receives online, Sam said: "It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life.
