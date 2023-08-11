Two sea turtles who were seriously injured by marine explosions have returned to the Mediterranean Sea, six months on after extensive rehabilitation.

The turtles, named Melanie and Lilush, were found in February on separate beaches near Hadera during a powerful winter storm.

They were taken to the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Centre for urgent care. The video shows Melanie undergoing a CT scan and treatment at the centre’s swimming pool. She also underwent surgery to remove an object.

On Thursday, Melanie and Lilush were released back to the sea on a sandy beach in Beit Yanai National Reserve, north of Tel Aviv.