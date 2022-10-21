Footage shows the disgusting moment a cobra regurgitated an entire snake rat in Thailand after it was caught by a rescue crew.

After literally biting off more than it could chew, the serpent threw up the smaller, dead snake onto the ground as locals watched on in amazement.

Fearful villagers in Phetchabun province called for help after they spied the eight-foot-long cobra slithering through the area, and were relieved the creature was caught before entering homes.

The rescuers suspected the cobra had devoured the rat snake to prepare for its incubation period.

