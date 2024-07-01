Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes footage of her sister Khloe’s cowboy-themed 40th birthday party, including a performance from Snoop Dogg.

The reality TV stars dressed in denim and diamonds for “KhloeWood” celebrations inspired by Dolly Parton’s Dollywood amusement park.

Kim revealed that Khloe had “no idea” the rapper would be performing at the party, so it “made her whole night.”

Footage shared by the Skims founder on her Instagram stories showed Khloe front and centre as she watched the rapper on stage.