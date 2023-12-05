Ultra-rare ‘moon halo’ captured on camera in frozen Inner Mongolia wilderness

A driver filmed an ultra-rare “moon halo” in the sky during freezing temperatures in Inner Mongolia on 28 November.

The unusual optical phenomenon was captured while the motorist was driving across the snowy expanse where temperatures plummeted to -30C (-22F).

A huge, bright ring formed around the full moon as it lit up the remote area.

The halo is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in cirrus clouds which are at a height of 6,000m in the atmosphere.