Watch: Strawberry moon lights up skies over UK

A Strawberry moon lit up the skies over the United Kingdom last night, marking the beginning of Summer.

June's full moon, also known as the Strawberry moon, was filmed rising on Saturday evening.

While its name has nothing to do with the big rock's hue, the planetary mass was filmed lighting up the skies over London on June 3 by Jim Davies.

According to NASA, the full moon will last through the weekend.

The bright star of Antares will also be visible near the right of the moon, alongside Venus and Mars.