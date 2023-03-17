St Patrick’s Day: 10 things you may not know about the celebration

Though St Patrick’s Day is a well-known celebration beyond the Emerald Isle - approximately 32 million Americans identified as being of Irish descent in 2020 - there are some obscure pieces of trivia that often escape common knowledge.

Among lesser-known facts about Ireland’s patron saint is how he changed his name from Maewyn Succat as he became a priest.

The ubiquitous green colouring adorning clothing and decorations is said to have become significant during the 1641 uprising according to Timothy McMahon, Vice President of the American Conference for Irish Studies.

