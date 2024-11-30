Taylor Swift fans camped outside Target stores in darkness to try and get their hands on limited-edition Eras Tour memorabilia on Black Friday (29 November).

The store was selling a coffee table book featuring “personal reflections” and “never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos” from the singer’s year-and-a-half-long global tour as well as The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD.

Target announced sales of the merchandise would begin in stores on Friday and online on Saturday, but it was not clear what time it would be available on its website — prompting some Swifties to try their luck in person.