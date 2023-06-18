A 78-year-old man has opened up on how getting into music production ‘transformed’ his depression - and wants to encourage others that it’s never too late to start a new hobby.

Brian Hug, from Gosport, was left feeling ‘hopeless’ and ‘alone’ when his family business was forced to shut during Covid, encouraging him to get behind the microphone and produce some techno music.

“I didn’t think there’s many 78 year olds making modern dance tracks, if any,” he says, having even filmed a music video for one of his dance tracks.

“I still feel 25. One thing I hope to do is inspire anyone who feels lost or has given up.”