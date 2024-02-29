Runaway goat herd causes chaos in Texas neighbourhood

Police in Texas responded to the "goat of all calls" as they were tasked with getting a herd under control in a residential neighbourhood on Tuesday, 27 February.

Arlington Police Department said they received a report that a herd of goats escaped from their enclosure at the Crystal Canyon Natural Area.

This body-worn camera footage shows how officers helped herders wrangle the goats and guide them safely back to their enclosure.

"File this one under 'Only in Texas,'" police said.