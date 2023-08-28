Watch: 6ft illegal pet snake wrangled from Texas car park

A police officer wrangled a huge snake measuring more than 8ft long from a car park in Texas last Tuesday, 22 August.

Authorities were called after a driver couldn't get into their vehicle due to the reptile.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Steve Burres expertly handling the snake, which was identified as a python.

"Officer Burres is our snake whisperer. His hidden talent is handling any wildlife call," Irving Police Department said.

Snakes measuring over 6ft long are illegal to keep in Irving, police said.

"Due to Ms. Bonnie measuring over 8 feet she will be finding a new home at a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary," the department added.