Snakes perform mesmerising mating dance in family's back garden

A pair of snakes were caught on camera performing a mesmerising mating dance in a family’s back garden.

This video shows the amazing sight of nature as the serpents intertwined in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province.

They can be seen lifting up their heads and bodies from the grass and moving together in a rhythm.

Homeowner Sarintyada managed to capture the moment on video, saying she was more amazed than fearful of the snakes.

