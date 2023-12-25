Alison Hammond left speechless at This Morning co-star’s Christmas gesture

Alison Hammond was left speechless at herThis Morning co-star's Christmas Day gesture.

The presenter, 48, exchanged presents with colleagues such as Dermot O'Leary for the show's special festive episode.

O'Leary revealed that This Morning had given Hammond a plaque on one of the seats at the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre where she starred in the Jack and the Beanstalk panto this year.

The gesture made Hammond break down in tears, and she became even more emotional when O'Leary shared how This Morning had paid tribute to her mother.