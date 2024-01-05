Couple shock friends as they hold surprise wedding at housewarming party

An engaged couple shocked their friends and family with a surprise wedding ceremony during a housewarming party.

Standing on a roof, Elizabeth Haizer and Holden Blanco informed their loved ones that they were getting married right then.

The couple, from Philadelphia, decided to postpone their wedding after buying a house together but still wanted to get legally married.

As friends and family gathered at their new home, Haizer and Blanco, both, 29, announced the big surprise to stunned reactions before an intimate ceremony inside the house.