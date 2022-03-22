Hospice nurse reveals the four biggest regrets people have before they die

A hospice nurse has revealed the four biggest regrets people have on their deathbed.

Sharing an emotional video on TikTok, Julie explained some of the lessons she's learnt from dying patients, when their time on Earth is coming to an end.

"Most people at the end of their lives have regrets about not appreciating their health," the nurse, who lives and works in the US, said.

"Not appreciating being alive, the little things. Working their life away. And not spending more time with family."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.