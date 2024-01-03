TikToker, 93, shows off ‘2023 Dating Wrapped’ slideshow

A 93-year-old TikTok user shared her 2023 "Dating Wrapped" in a video that has since gone viral.

User @grandma_droniak created a slideshow of all the dates she went on last year in the style of Spotify's annual campaign allowing users to see their most listened-to songs and podcasts from the last 12 months.

The grandmother said she went on five first dates and even met a potential partner at a funeral.

Followers were stunned at her statistics, with one user commenting: "I'm 36 and I totally forgot the last time anyone asked me out."