Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video

Sarah Ferguson has become the first member of the British royal family to join TikTok.

The Duchess of York, 65, made her debut on the platform with a poignant video reflecting on her breast cancer diagnosis.

Ferguson how she felt "total abject fear" when she received the medical news and recalled not being able to speak as she drove between hospitals.

"I just shut down, I went back into [a] little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it because that's what I'm used to, that's what I was taught," she admitted.