‘My boyfriend refused to pass me toilet paper - so I broke up with him’

A TikTok user has shared that she dumped her ex-boyfriend after "what he did to her when she was on the toilet."

Jess Jacobsen made the admission in a video shared to her social media page which has gained more than 11.5 million views since it was posted in November.

"I’m at his house, I sit down to take a poop. I go to wipe — there’s no toilet paper," Jacobsen explained.

She added that she asked her then-partner to pass her some tissue - but he allegedly gave a stubborn response, which prompted her decision to ditch him.