Girlfriend shocked as boyfriend proposes mid-air while parasailing in Philippines

A girlfriend was shocked as her boyfriend proposed to her mid-air while they were parasailing in the Philippines.

In heartwarming footage, the pair glide through the sky off Boracay before the man pulls out a purple ring box.

His girlfriend appears to be unaware at first, before noticing what her partner is holding while they are dangling metres above the water.

She realises what is happening and opens the box to reveal the jewellery inside before placing the ring on her finger while the pair soar through the air.