Magical moment Harry Potter fan proposes to shocked girlfriend at Platform 9¾

This is the magical moment two fans of Harry Potter got engaged at Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross station in London in front of huge crowds.

Fans, including Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, gathered at the station on Friday for the annual event “Back to Hogwarts Day”.

For Pavneet and Manish it was a day to remember, as Manish proposed to his shocked partner. This was met by a huge round of applause when she gladly accepted.

He said: “It was hard work preparing it, but we got there.”

Pavneet joked: “I thought he was quiet on the train here.”