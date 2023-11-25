Traffic stop turns into surprise proposal for shocked girlfriend

Wisconsin police officers helped a man propose to his girlfriend by staging a traffic stop.

Footage from the city of Eau Claire shows officers appearing to conduct a routine traffic stop before the surprise unfolds in front of Troy Goldschmidt's shocked girlfriend Moriah Prichard.

Mr Goldschmidt asked Eau Claire Police Department to help organise his proposal, authorities told local media.

The department posted footage on Facebook to the delight of Mr Goldschmidt, who said: "Thank you so much, ECPD. I'm glad you had the video because I barely remember what I said. Neither Moriah and I have been able to stop smiling."