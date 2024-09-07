Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:54
TV presenter sobs as she reveals cancer diagnosis live on air
A TV presenter cried as she shared her cancer diagnosis while presenting a live show.
Edwina Bartholomew, 41, announced that she had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia as she hosted Sunrise.
Visibly emotional, the presenter described the cancer as a "good kind" that can be treated with a daily tablet.
"I thought I could keep it together," Bartholomew told viewers through tears.
She explained that she wanted to share her diagnosis publicly as a thank you to viewers for their continued support.
Up next
39:41
The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
07:14
Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:54
TV presenter sobs as she reveals cancer diagnosis live on air
00:21
Police detain man during 18th Palestine solidarity march in London
01:14
Powerful Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc on approach to Vietnam
00:36
Keir Starmer and Simon Harris trade names on football shirts
00:33
Jack Draper opens up on anxiety after vomiting on US Open court
00:48
Carsley dismisses concerns over Rice and Grealish’s Irish links
00:50
Inside San Marino dressing room after first-ever competitive victory
00:56
Paralympic commentator watches husband win 800m wheelchair race
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:30
Elton John smiles in first public appearance since ‘severe infection’
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
00:24
Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode
00:47
Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32