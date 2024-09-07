TV presenter sobs as she reveals cancer diagnosis live on air

A TV presenter cried as she shared her cancer diagnosis while presenting a live show.

Edwina Bartholomew, 41, announced that she had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia as she hosted Sunrise.

Visibly emotional, the presenter described the cancer as a "good kind" that can be treated with a daily tablet.

"I thought I could keep it together," Bartholomew told viewers through tears.

She explained that she wanted to share her diagnosis publicly as a thank you to viewers for their continued support.