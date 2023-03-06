Twitter: Links not working as users hit by ‘API error’

Twitter has been hit by a major bug that means users are unable to access other websites.

Users clicking on links were instead shown a long error message indicating that there is a problem with Twitter’s API, the system that is used to communicate with other services.

It means that links shared on the site cannot be followed at all.

Twitter is yet to comment on the incident and Elon Musk has not tweeted about the problem.

