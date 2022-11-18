Twitter employees film themselves as they count down to being fired

Twitter employees filmed the moment they joined together in the Boston office to count down to the moment they were fired.

Elon Musk gave staff an ultimatum to either "go hardcore" or go home, giving them until Thursday (17 November) to decide.

"We're all about to get fired from Twitter ... I've been here for nine years and nine months now," Matt Miller says as he stands with his coworkers.

The Tweeps cheered together as they counted down to zero, before they went to check if their badges had already been deactivated.

